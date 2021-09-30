Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2021 | 10:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Truecaller AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (188/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Truecaller AB (publ), company
registration number 559278-2774, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. First day of trading is expected to be October 8, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 354,433,300 (Class A and B)
shares. 



Short name:            TRUE B         
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0016787071      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          236643         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B shares to be listed: 327,649,500       
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Large cap        
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis October 8, 2021 up to and including
October 11, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information, see pages 23 and 24 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.