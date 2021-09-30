Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Truecaller AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (188/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Truecaller AB (publ), company registration number 559278-2774, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be October 8, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 354,433,300 (Class A and B) shares. Short name: TRUE B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016787071 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236643 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B shares to be listed: 327,649,500 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis October 8, 2021 up to and including October 11, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, see pages 23 and 24 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB