30September 2021

Acron's Shareholders Approve Dividends

Acron summed up the results of its extraordinary general meeting held on 29 September 2021 in the form of absentee voting. The shareholders resolved to partly distribute Acron's retained earnings for previous years as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Dividends on Acron's outstanding ordinary shares will amount to RUB 30 per share. The record date is set for 11 October 2021. Total amount allocated for dividends is RUB 1.103 billion.

