Nasdaq Tallinn: Additional information about conditional listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-30 10:26 CEST -- According to the additional application submitted by IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l, 750,000 bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 (IuteCredit Finance senior secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on Baltic Bond List. All conditions published on September 17 will remain the same. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.