Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
WKN: A3KT6M ISIN: XS2378483494 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Tallinn: Additional information about conditional listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-30 10:26 CEST --


According to the additional application submitted by IuteCredit Finance S.á
r.l, 750,000 bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 (IuteCredit Finance senior
secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on Baltic Bond List. All
conditions published on September 17 will remain the same. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
