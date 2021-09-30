NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to dividend in Hennes & Mauritz (179/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Hennes & Mauritz AB (Hennes & Mauritz) published on September 30, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hennes & Mauritz has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 28, 2021, decides on a dividend of SEK 6.50 per share. This is based on significantly improved profitability, a strong financial position, more stable market conditions and a good outlook. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets confirm that a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Hennes & Mauritz (HMB) will not be carried out. Due to the exceptional situation regarding dividends and due to a large amount of questions regarding this case Nasdaq Derivatives Markets decided to send out an Exchange notice. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets also want to highlight that this is an exception from normal procedures where an Exchange notice is not sent out if there is no adjustment. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017893