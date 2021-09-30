Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872318 ISIN: SE0000106270 Ticker-Symbol: HMSB 
Tradegate
30.09.21
11:57 Uhr
17,874 Euro
-0,196
-1,08 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,85217,86611:58
17,85217,86211:58
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2021 | 10:41
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to dividend in Hennes & Mauritz (179/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Hennes & Mauritz
AB (Hennes & Mauritz) published on September 30, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of Hennes & Mauritz has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 28, 2021, decides on a dividend of
SEK 6.50 per share. This is based on significantly improved profitability, a
strong financial position, more stable market conditions and a good outlook.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets confirm that a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards/futures in Hennes & Mauritz (HMB) will not be carried out. 

Due to the exceptional situation regarding dividends and due to a large amount
of questions regarding this case Nasdaq Derivatives Markets decided to send out
an Exchange notice. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets also want to highlight that this
is an exception from normal procedures where an Exchange notice is not sent out
if there is no adjustment. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017893
H&M-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.