- (PLX AI) - SimCorp was the best performing blue-chip stock in Denmark today after SEB upgraded the company to hold from sell.
- • SimCorp was up 2.5% at mid-morning
- • SEB upgraded SimCorp after the stock fell about 10% in the last couple of months
- • Market worries about SimCorp's ability to upsell to existing clients are already reflected in the stock price now, SEB said
- • While the company may struggle to meet its revenue targets, it should be able to continue to increase its profit margins, the analysts said, maintaining a price target of DKK 775
