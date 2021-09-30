Interested developers will have time until October 30 to submit their bids. The tender's final results will be announced by January 28.Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has launched the seventh round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables. Through the procurement exercise, the agency wants to allocate 3,312 MW of wind and solar capacity. This includes all the capacity that was not assigned in all the, under-subscribed previous six rounds, a figure which the GSE said, including other tenders for smaller or other kinds of renewable energy facilities, has reached ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...