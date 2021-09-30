The propane-cooled 3.5 kW heat pump can be installed on both existing buildings and all-electric new buildings. It features a seasonal performance factor of 5.6 and is claimed to enable up to 80% of gas savings on heating and domestic hot water production.Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has unveiled a heat pump that was specifically designed to be powered exclusively by the company's photovoltaic thermal (PVT) solar panels. Presented yesterday at Solar Solutions International in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, the propane-cooled 3.5 kW device can be installed on both existing buildings and all-electric ...

