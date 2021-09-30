InnoSkel: Innoskel Founder and CEO, Elvire Gouze, PhD Receives EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Southeast France 2021 Award

Innoskel Founder and CEO, Elvire Gouze, PhDReceives EY Entrepreneur Of The YearSoutheast France 2021 Award

Award recognizes Dr. Gouze's leadership to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with rare skeletal disorders

Nice, France,30September2021- InnoSkel (the "Company"), a recently launched platform biotechnology company pioneering gene therapies for rare skeletal diseases, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elvire Gouze, PhD has been awarded EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Southeast France 2021 in the start-up category. Since launching over 30 years ago, the EY program has become one of the most prestigious entrepreneurial accolades in its recognition of outstanding innovation, ambition, and success. Dr. Gouze was selected as the regional winner by an independent panel of judges. She previously won EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in the start-up category in 2017 for her work as Scientific founder and advisor of Therachon.

Elvire Gouze, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officerof InnoSkel, commented: "It is an honor tohave been recognized once again by EY for such an esteemed award.This achievement would not have been possible without the continued efforts of my colleagues at InnoSkel as we pioneer innovative treatment options for patients with rare skeletal disorders who currently have limited or no therapeutic options."

Dr. Gouze has a distinguished career as a scientist, entrepreneur and expert in skeletal disorders with over 20 years of experience in bone and cartilage diseases. She has a proven track record of progressing the development of an innovative therapeutic pipeline, including her first venture Therachon, a biotechnology company focusing on achondroplasia, a rare bone disease, which was acquired by Pfizer in mid-2019. From 2016, Dr. Gouze was team leader at the Institute de Biologie Valrose in Nice where her team focused on the development of innovative biotherapies for skeletal dysplasia. Dr. Gouze holds a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology from the University Henri Poincare in Nancy and completed her post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School, where she later became an Instructor in Orthopedic surgery in the Center for Molecular Orthopedics.

Dr. Gouze has been nominated for entry into the French national category of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award 2021 where she is being considered by a separate panel.

About InnoSkel

InnoSkel is a pioneering platform biotechnology company developing therapies for rare skeletal diseases. InnoSkel is developing treatment options for a group of rare skeletal disorders collectively known as type 2 collagenopathies, the most severe non-lethal of which is Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia congenita (SEDc), the second leading cause of short stature worldwide. InnoSkel's lead gene therapy asset for SEDc has demonstrated good efficacy in pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies. The Company's fundamental mission is to improve the lives of patients living with skeletal dysplasia and to answer their unmet needs, keeping their voices at the heart of all they do. InnoSkel is a spin-out of the Institut de Biologie Valrose at Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and is based in Sophia Antipolis, Nice, France.

For more information, visit www.innoskel.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title.

For more information, visit: https://www.ey.com/fr_fr/entrepreneur-of-the-year

