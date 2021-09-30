Anzeige
30.09.2021
Xinhua Silk Road: Xifeng Group speeds up efforts to promote win-win international cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xifeng Group, a famous liquor producer in China, has strengthened international cooperation and improved resource allocation capacity in recent years, aiming to promote the international innovation and win-win cooperation, said Zhang Zheng, chairman of Xifeng Group, in an online keynote speech during the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) held on Wednesday.

Xifeng has been actively involved in the Belt and Road construction, organizing and participating in many high-level events including China International Import Expo and overseas promotion events, said Zhang, adding that with its strong brand and high quality, Xifeng Liquor has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions, and has obtained trademark registration in the United States, Canada, Australia and many other countries and regions.

Based on traditional craftsmanship and quality, Xifeng has implemented technological upgrading and transformation, introduced emerging technologies such as the Internet and artificial intelligence, built a digital and intelligent factory system for the entire industrial chain, and established a systematic, comprehensive, traceable and tightly controlled new food safety system.

Facing the global epidemic situation which is still severe and complex, the NEXT Summit shares the latest scientific and technological research results and fruitful wisdom practices to the world, injecting new momentum for the internationalization of China's manufacturing industry, believed Zhang.

Taking the NEXT Summit as an opportunity, Xifeng will seize the strategic opportunity of the new round of technology and industrial revolution and rely on the Belt and Road construction and the new "dual circulation" development pattern, to deepen international trade cooperation, further enhance the global influence of Xifeng, and showcase the charm of "Made in China" and China's traditional liquor culture, Zhang added.

Co-hosted by NEXT Federation and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) is themed on "Promoting Total-Factor Cooperation".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324100.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639438/image_5002786_7266297.jpg

