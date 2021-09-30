BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 6.15 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) is up over 40% at $1.53
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 22% at $0.42
Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is up over 19% at $0.43
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 15% at $3.95
Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 15% at $3.94
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is up over 14% at $5.84
Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is up over 13% at $49.32
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is up over 13% at $26.00
Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 11% at $1.20
Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 10% at $0.37
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is up over 10% at $83.02
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) us up over 9% at $24.62
Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is up over 7% at $0.41
In the Red
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 22% at $1.48
TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 14% at $1.58
Biophytis SA (BPTS) is down over 6% at $8.55
Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 5% at $7.91
Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is down over 5% at $6.79
Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 4% at $6.17
