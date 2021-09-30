

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 6.15 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) is up over 40% at $1.53



Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 22% at $0.42



Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is up over 19% at $0.43



Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 15% at $3.95



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 15% at $3.94



Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is up over 14% at $5.84



Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is up over 13% at $49.32



Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is up over 13% at $26.00



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 11% at $1.20



Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 10% at $0.37



OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is up over 10% at $83.02



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) us up over 9% at $24.62



Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is up over 7% at $0.41



In the Red



Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 22% at $1.48



TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 14% at $1.58



Biophytis SA (BPTS) is down over 6% at $8.55



Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 5% at $7.91



Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is down over 5% at $6.79



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 4% at $6.17



