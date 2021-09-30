Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in Mohave County, Arizona by 30%.

The Company has completed the registration of 32 new mineral claims with the US Bureau of Land Management comprising 260 hectares. The additional claims increase the area of the Secret Pass Project to approximately 1,128 hectares.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The staking of these additional claims at Secret Pass significantly increase the project area and secures highly prospective ground where there are numerous historic workings and high grade rock samples. We have included this new zone in the close spaced soil sampling program currently underway at Secret Pass."

Figure 1 - Secret Pass Mineral Claims

The northwestern claims that have been staked are underlain by Precambrian age granitic gneiss which is intruded by a large Tertiary age rhyolite dome complex that contains roof pendants of andesitic volcanics. The northwest trending Frisco Mine Fault, which hosts the Tin Cup and FM gold zones to the southeast, transects this claim group. The fault zone is strongly altered and contains historical evidence of small scale mining. Limited rock sampling at the Sam's Ridge prospect returned gold assays ranging up to 6 g/t.

The southeastern claims that have been staked are underlain by a northwest trending sequence of Precambrian age granitic gneiss that is intruded by a Tertiary age felsic dykes. Numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems locally designated as the Victoria gold trend. No surface rock sampling was undertaken in this area.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights are in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp (TSX.V "RSLV"), (25% Northern Lights / 75% Reyna Silver).

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE exchange and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB exchange. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666135/Northern-Lights-Increases-Secret-Pass-Land-by-30