Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Change of Auditor

London, September 30
30 September 2021
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Change of Auditor
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that UHY Hacker Young LLP have been appointed as auditors to the Company following the resignation of Mazars LLP. Mazars LLP have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their ceasing to hold office which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
