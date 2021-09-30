Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Virtual Presentation Event streaming on-line at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 19th.
The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 5 categories as well as the Overall Best Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada collecting and tabulating the data to determine the winners.
A total of 226 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2021 CHFA program. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.
In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:
Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
Arrow Performance Fund
Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund
DKAM Capital Ideas Fund
GFI Good Opportunities Fund
Groundlayer Alpha Fund LP
King & Victoria Fund LP
ROMC Fund
Venator Founders Fund
WARATAH Income
WARATAH Performance
2021 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2021 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
2021 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2021 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2021 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2021 CHFAwards - Private Debt:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
The 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - Virtual Conference and Presentation Event
Starting at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, online viewers including Canada's hedge fund managers, individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, industry experts and analysts will find out who are the recipients of this year's Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, and will also hear short presentations from industry colleagues. Speakers include Steven Palmer, Founding Partner and CIO, AlphaNorth Asset Management, Chung Kim, Portfolio Manager, Arrow Capital Management, Tim Elliott, President at Connor, Clark & Lunn; Mike MacBain, CEO and CIO, East Coast Fund Management, Sandy Liang, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Purpose Investments, and Andy Yan, Senior Associate at Waratah Capital Advisors.
Fundata Canada and KPMG are the Principal Sponsors of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's virtual event would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all its partners, including Contributing Presenters: AlphaNorth Asset Management, Arrow Capital Management, Connor, Clark & Lunn, East Coast Fund Management, Purpose Investments and Waratah Capital Advisors; Supporting Hedge Funds: AIP Asset Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, and Picton Mahoney Asset Management; Associate Sponsors: National Bank, Osler, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SGGG Fund Services, Sigma Sandbox, SS&C Technologies, and TD Bank; and Media Partner: Newsfile.
For more information about the CHFA program and to register for the on-line event, go to: www.alternativeiq.com
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: firstly, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, secondly, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.
