Plurilock selected as "Authentication Solution of the Year" for its high-margin, proprietary DEFEND continuous authentication product

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has been named "Authentication Solution of the Year" as a winner of the 2021 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, for its cutting-edge DEFEND continuous authentication product.

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, held by Tech Breakthrough, are an annual, international competition that honors top companies for their innovations in the cybersecurity industry.1 The awards recognize achievements in several categories including cloud security, mobile security, risk management, and identity management.2 The awards program received over 4,000 nominations across the categories this year, and previous winners include Fortinet, McAfee, LastPass, and LexisNexis.3

Plurilock's proprietary DEFEND solution uses micro-expressions, based on a user's keyboard and mouse movements, to create a unique behavioral biometric user signature that continuously authenticates identity throughout the workday.

"We are honored to be a recipient of the Authentication Solution of the Year award from Tech Breakthrough," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our DEFEND product is unique in its ability to continuously authenticate users throughout the workday without friction, addressing the critical need for advanced identity assurance in light of the growing cyber threat and incidence of cyber attacks. This award serves to further validate our work, being named alongside several big players in the cybersecurity space."

About Tech Breakthrough

Tech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that helps bold thinkers share their ideas and innovations with the audiences that matter.4 The mission of Tech Breakthrough is to research, analyze and highlight the leaders and innovators in the world's most competitive technology sectors.5

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com https://techbreakthrough.com/ https://techbreakthrough.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97912.