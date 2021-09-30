New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi", "Reklaim"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces that Ira Levy is joining as its new full-time CFO. Mr. Levy, who starts November 1st, has over 15 years of experience in a wide range of high-growth, early-stage companies, both public and private. Mr. Levy comes to Reklaim from VIVO Cannabis Inc. and prior, Honest Inc.

Mr. Levy has an MBA from the Schulich School of Business in addition to his professional designation as a Chartered Accountant.

Additionally, Reklaim CEO Neil Sweeney was recently interviewed by the OTCQB to discuss the value of consumer data and how Reklaim is providing citizens with transparency, control, and compensation for their data.

About Killi Ltd (now Reklaim)

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), now Reklaim, is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data.

