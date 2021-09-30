Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2021 | 13:29
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Webtel.mobi (Holdings) Limited: Webtel.mobi's Zero Cost, Multicurrency Payment Gateway Systems, Available to Merchants and Consumers Worldwide

WM's ICLM and TUV online payments capacities provide Online Businesses worldwide with free and instant integration, and zero-cost multicurrency transactions and wallets

NEW YORK and ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Payments Facilities of Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi ("WM") are not limited to Offline Payments. Its ICLM and TUV Facilities also have full Online Payments capacity, and can be used in the Online Payments or Payment Gateway role - for making or accepting payments - by all WM Members worldwide.

WM's ICLM Payment and TUV Payments are de-facto Payment Gateway equivalents, and are able to be used for accepting Online Payments instantly when a Merchant joins WM as a Member. The only equipment required is a person's existing Mobile Phone - whether a Smart Phone or Pre-Smart Mobile Phone.

All a Member needs to do to utilize these systems as de facto Payment Gateways is display his/her ITAN Number (Inter-Tel.mobi Account Number) and Mobile Number on the website, and the currencies that they will accept for payment. The identifying names or references for the good or services being sold act as the payment reference.

Merchants can then instantly accept Payments in all Currencies available on the WM Platform from any WM Member anywhere in the world - and receive immediate settlement, 24/7/365 -without the possibility of chargebacks.

We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments

Our ITAN:WM1234567891234567891234

Our Mobile: +XX 1234 567 890		 We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments

Our ITAN:WM9876543219876543219876

Our Mobile: +XX 9876 543 210
?Payment Currencies Accepted: All Currencies

Instant Confirmation by Text:Yes		 Payment Currencies Accepted: USD only

Instant Confirmation by Text: Yes

There is zero cost to Merchants accepting Payments if using the TUV Payment Gateway equivalent, or an ultra-low cost to Merchants of 0.25% to 0.1% if using the ICLM Payment Gateway equivalent. With the ICLM Payment Gateway Equivalent, Merchants can choose if they pay this ultra-low cost, whether the Purchaser should pay the cost, or whether the cost is split between Merchant and Purchaser.

For Purchasers who are Members of WM, Payments are free and instant 24/7/365, with instant transaction history and confirmation of payment by email and text. Payments can be made in any WM Currency from any of the free multicurrency wallets provided by WM.

Generally, standard Payment Gateways charge Merchants high fees for integration into websites, charge high transaction fee, provide unfavorable and forced FX Conversion rates, do not easily provide many multicurrency accounts for settlement, take days or weeks to provide full settlement and hold back funds in retentions.

In comparison to WM's Payment Gateway equivalents, which provide free, instant, global and multicurrency services - it will be difficult for them to compete or even to survive.

ONLINE PAYMENTS CHARACTERISTICSTANDARD
PAYMENT GATEWAY		ICLM
PAYMENT GATEWAY		TUV
PAYMENT GATEWAY
Make Online PaymentsYesYesYes
Functions 24/7/365YesYesYes
Make & Receive Payments to & from all CountriesNoYesYes
Free Instant integration into Website / PlatformNoYesYes
Instant Acceptance of Payments by MerchantsNoYesYes
Free Multicurrency Wallets for Merchants (41)NoYesYes
Instant Email and Text Notification of PaymentsNoYesYes
Instant Detailed Payment Transaction HistoryNoYesYes
Pure Peer 2 Peer Transactions (PP2P)NoYesYes
Impossible to Carry Out Fraudulent TransactionsNoYesYes
Impossible for Merchants to Incur ChargebacksNoYesYes
Impossible for Cloned / Stolen Card TransactionsNoYesYes
Instant No-Retention Settlement to MerchantsNoYesYes
Payment Process without IntermediariesNoYesYes
Payment Process without Intermediary FeesNoYesYes
Functions Alone Without Any Other EntitiesNoYesYes
Functions in all Countries and TerritoriesNoYesYes
Self-Contained Unitary Global SystemNoYesYes
Uniform Global Security and StandardsNoYesYes
Total Access from Any Smart PhoneNoYesYes
Total Access from Any Pre-Smart Mobile PhoneNoYesYes
Clients can Pay in Multiple Currencies GloballyNo YesYes
Clients Control Own FX ConversionsNoYesYes
Merchants can Accept Multicurrency PaymentsNoYesYes
Merchants Control Own FX ConversionsNoYesYes
Merchant and Payer can Split Payment FeesNoYesYes
Totally Free to Make and Receive PaymentsNo0.25% to 1%Yes

Resources:

Media Contact:
Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com

Video on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://youtu.be/XYBrCikUhn8

Video on WM's Regulatory Compliance:
https://youtu.be/u522lVsGIJI

Research Reports on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://tinyurl.com/TUVresearch

WM's urls:
https://webtel.mobi/pc(Pre-Smart Mobile Phones)


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.