The module is available with wattages of 230-245 W and can reach an efficiency of up to 13.45%. The panel is part of a new series of colored products that includes silver and orange modules.Italian solar manufacturer FuturaSun has designed a red, building-integrated (BIPV) solar panel for demanding architectural solutions. The Silk Pro Red module is made with 120 half-cut, monocrystalline, multi-busbars cells and can be manufactured with a customized frame color. It is available in four versions with a power output ranging from 230 W to 245 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 12.63% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...