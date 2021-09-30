Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that Sophia Tomory has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effectively immediately. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Ms. Tomory for her contributions to the Company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Nidhi Kumra has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Kaylee Whitcroft as Operations Accounting Manager. Brief biographies of Ms. Kumra and Ms. Whitcroft are as follows:

Nidhi Kumra, Chief Financial Officer - Ms. Kumra is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business and she has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. Most recently Nidhi served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations.

Kaylee Whitcroft, Operations Accounting Manager - Ms. Whitcroft most recently served as the Controller and Senior Manager of Acquisitions at an international company, where she managed a finance team in a division that had grown over 100% in one year through significant acquisition activity. She started her career at Deloitte LLP where she became a manager in the audit practice, working with multiple technology companies. Ms. Whitcroft has a Bachelor of Management and Organization Studies with an honour's specialization in accounting with distinction from Western University. She received her CA, CPA designation in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill, Chairman

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors@playgroundventures.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

