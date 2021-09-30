Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
30.09.21
08:05 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,007
-20,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 14:04
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of September AGM, Voting and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 29

LSE: AYM

30 September 2021

Anglesey Mining plc

Results of AGM, proxies recorded and total voting rights

In respect of the voting at the AGM held on 30 September 2021 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
1To receive the report and accounts60,804,629071,522
2To approve the directors' remuneration policy report60,631,435174,51370,203
3To approve the directors' remuneration report60,626,199174,51375,439
4To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director60,730,90577,48867,758
5To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director60,730,90577,48867,758
6To reappoint Howard Miller as a director60,730,90577,48867,758
7To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director60,738,58669,80767,758
8To confirm Jo Battershill as a director60,746,86061,53367,758
9To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors60,763,64142,30770,203
10To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor60,758,40542,30775,439
11To authorise the directors to issue new share capital60,572,734249,65953,758
12To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares60,550,053272,34053,758

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 60,876,151 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 225,475,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

