ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of September AGM, Voting and Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, September 29
LSE: AYM
30 September 2021
Anglesey Mining plc
Results of AGM, proxies recorded and total voting rights
In respect of the voting at the AGM held on 30 September 2021 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously.
The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:
|Resolution
|In Favour
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|To receive the report and accounts
|60,804,629
|0
|71,522
|2
|To approve the directors' remuneration policy report
|60,631,435
|174,513
|70,203
|3
|To approve the directors' remuneration report
|60,626,199
|174,513
|75,439
|4
|To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director
|60,730,905
|77,488
|67,758
|5
|To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director
|60,730,905
|77,488
|67,758
|6
|To reappoint Howard Miller as a director
|60,730,905
|77,488
|67,758
|7
|To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director
|60,738,586
|69,807
|67,758
|8
|To confirm Jo Battershill as a director
|60,746,860
|61,533
|67,758
|9
|To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors
|60,763,641
|42,307
|70,203
|10
|To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
|60,758,405
|42,307
|75,439
|11
|To authorise the directors to issue new share capital
|60,572,734
|249,659
|53,758
|12
|To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares
|60,550,053
|272,340
|53,758
Notes
- Votes were received in respect of 60,876,151 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.
Total voting rights
The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 225,475,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.