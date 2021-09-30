ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of September AGM, Voting and Total Voting Rights

LSE: AYM

30 September 2021

Anglesey Mining plc

Results of AGM, proxies recorded and total voting rights

In respect of the voting at the AGM held on 30 September 2021 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 60,804,629 0 71,522 2 To approve the directors' remuneration policy report 60,631,435 174,513 70,203 3 To approve the directors' remuneration report 60,626,199 174,513 75,439 4 To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director 60,730,905 77,488 67,758 5 To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director 60,730,905 77,488 67,758 6 To reappoint Howard Miller as a director 60,730,905 77,488 67,758 7 To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director 60,738,586 69,807 67,758 8 To confirm Jo Battershill as a director 60,746,860 61,533 67,758 9 To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors 60,763,641 42,307 70,203 10 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 60,758,405 42,307 75,439 11 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 60,572,734 249,659 53,758 12 To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares 60,550,053 272,340 53,758

Notes

Votes were received in respect of 60,876,151 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 225,475,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.