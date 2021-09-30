New Omni 30° hysteroscope, Omni Lok cervical seal and Omni 5 French seal provide increased flexibility to support physicians both diagnosing and treating patients

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, has launched its expanded Omni suite, a comprehensive gynecological surgical offering designed to optimize diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy, in Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA). The offering now includes a versatile Omni 30° hysteroscope, the Omni Lok cervical seal and the Omni 5 French seal, which complement the company's existing portfolio of GYN surgical solutions and extend physicians' choices.

The Omni hysteroscope portfolio offers improved diagnostic and operative versatility through three interchangeable sheaths ranging from 3.7 to 6 millimeters with 0°, or the new 30°, field of view options. The long 200 millimeter working length further supports adapting the procedure to the patient's anatomy. This system of interchangeable sheaths enables "see and treat" applications by quickly switching from diagnostic to operative hysteroscopy, even in an outpatient environment, with less need for sterilization. The Omni hysteroscope with its premium HD rod lens is therefore designed to enable an optimal hysteroscopic experience.

The addition of the Omni Lok cervical seal and the Omni 5 French seal cap to Hologic's portfolio supports procedural efficiency. The Omni Lok seal is a first-in-its-class product designed to help maintain uterine distention and improve procedural efficiency in the operating room (OR) by minimizing fluid leakage during hysteroscopic procedures byan average of 94%.1,2 It is compatible with MyoSure and Omni hysteroscopes. The Omni 5 French Seal Cap also can reduce leakage and backsplash by over 75% when using 5 French tools.3

"The option to 'see and treat' is becoming more common across Europe. There is an increasing awareness of the benefits of moving these types of procedures to the out-patient environment and this has been further highlighted by the pandemic. Gynecologists need to have access to a wider range of products that enable them to adapt quickly to the requirements of each patient," said Tanja Brycker, VP Strategic Development BSH Surgical International. "Hologic has consulted extensively with our customers, and the latest additions to the Omni suite of hysteroscopic products were developed based on their feedback. This is especially true for the Omni 30° hysteroscope, which clearly demonstrates our continuing commitment to meeting our customers' needs. We expect Omni 30° will quickly become a device of choice for use in out-patients by gynecologists across EMEA."

Managing fluid loss is a critical element of hysteroscopies, as less fluid on floors and the operating table can improve physician estimates of fluid loss, as well as reduce cleanup and OR turnover time. This in turn may help physicians schedule more patients, increasing productivity.1,2

Hologic's full product suite includes the Omni 30° and 0° hysteroscopes, the Omni Lok cervical seal and the Omni 5 French seal. The Omni Suite is designed to enhance utilization of Hologic's wider GYN surgical portfolio including the MyoSure tissue removal system and the Fluent fluid management system.

For more information on these products and Hologic's full hysteroscopic procedure portfolio, visit Gynsurgicalsolutions.co.uk.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, Fluent, MyoSure, NovaSure, Omni and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Important Safety Information

The Omni 0° and 30° hysteroscopes are intended to provide viewing of the cervical canal and uterine cavity for the purpose of performing diagnostic and operative procedures. The Omni 0° and 30° hysteroscopes are not appropriate for patients who are exhibiting acute pelvic inflammatory disease or exhibit the following conditions: inability to distend uterus, cervical stenosis, cervical/vaginal infection, uterine bleeding or menses, invasive carcinoma of the cervix, recent uterine perforation, medical contraindications, or intolerance to anesthesia.

The Omni Lok cervical seal is used during a hysteroscopic procedure to minimize liquid distention media leakage from the cervix. The Omni Lok cervical seal should not be used in a patient with a contraindication to hysteroscopy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

