30.09.2021 | 14:20
NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in The Micro Cap Rodeo Fall Harvest Conference: Best Ideas from the Buy-side

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Alex Zwyer is scheduled to present a corporate overview and meet with investors at The Micro Cap Rodeo Fall Harvest Conference to be held virtually October 5-8, 2021.

Event Details:

Date: October 5, 2021
Time: 9:00am ET

Event Access: Please click this link to access the NLS presentation. A replay will also be available on Company's website at https://nls-pharma.com/

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS has recently initiated a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from Narcolepsy. Previously, NLS successfully completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3rd of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

Corporate contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
