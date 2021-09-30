Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber To Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas From the Buy-Side on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 - 8, 2021. Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Tego Cyber, will present at the conference.

Tego Cyber is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

