The article focuses on the critical importance of randomness as a fundamental building block of modern digital encryption. Cybersecurity depends on the quality of the random numbers used to seed the encryption key. In other words, the more random the numbers, the more secure the cryptographic system. Unfortunately, many of today's systems use pseudo-random number generators that are deterministic and do not provide true randomness. While it is still extremely complex to breach the most sophisticated cryptographic systems with the best computers today, tomorrow's quantum computers will be able to easily crack any encryption key.

Quantum eMotion's innovative approach to generate true randomness by using the quantum tunnel phenomenon is the ultimate weapon to defend against future quantum computer threats while remaining also effective against conventional or classical attacks.

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, commented "This article in today's edition of the National Post falls right at a moment when the Company is entering a very exciting phase in which it is finalizing the development of its first product, filing a new patent, and preparing new significant applications for blockchain and quantum communications. We are working diligently to become a key player in the space of quantum cybersecurity."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

