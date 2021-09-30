EGAR Global: EGAR NoCode Welcomes Former Northern Trust CTO Scott Murray to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGAR Global, a leading provider of no-code technology to Financial Services, is excited to announce the addition of Scott Murray to our Advisory Board. Our Advisory Board plays a key role in product direction, and Murray will provide deep insight into how the NoCode platform can better serve the Financial Services industry. Murray joins EGAR Global with over 30 years of experience as a technology executive at major financial institutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to our advisory board to help drive our solutions and platform adoption in Banking, Asset and Wealth Management," said CEO Mark Levin, "Our innovative technology has the potential to redefine how enterprise IT is managed within Financial Services, and our clients are only beginning to realize the immense value that can be created when you're no longer limited by your engineering resources. Scott brings a rich knowledge of Banking, Treasury, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Asset and Wealth Management to help us better understand client pains and how we can address these pains. Scott is excellent at deconceptualizing our specific innovations and conveying the concrete benefits to leading banks and sophisticated asset managers globally."

As Advisory Board Member, Murray will work closely with Product and Sales & Marketing teams to bolster our already rich feature-set for financial services and to better communicate that feature-set to the sector. Murray joins EGAR Global with past experience as Chief Technology Officer at Northern Trust, where he managed global IT and oversaw over $700 million in IT spend. Prior to Northern Trust, Murray was the Global Chief Information Officer for Treasury Services at JP Morgan, where he led the technology merger of JP Morgan and Bank One's treasury/cash management businesses. He has also served as Chief Technology Officer for Capital Markets at Bank One and a senior technology manager at Deutsche Bank and Scudder Kemper Asset Management. Murray holds a BS in Industrial Management from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School.

"EGAR Global has the industry experience and technology platform innovation to spearhead a disruption in Financial Services technology," added Murray, "The EGAR NoCode platform is built around proven, open-source technologies with the functionalities and performance to turn organizations into an efficiency leader. This platform has the potential to deliver the improvements in efficiency that BPM and Low Code Apps offer but without the need for deep software engineering resources. Business savvy IT or IT savvy business can visually develop business process automations and workflows while supporting the IT practices to which we've become accustomed: monitoring, user management, DevOps, etc. Together with Mark, Gena, and the EGAR team, I'm committed to helping realize their vision of an extremely productive platform to drive tremendous efficiencies and automations in financial services, from client management to back-office operations."

About EGAR Global NoCode

With 20 years of FSI expertise, EGAR Global is pioneering no-code within financial services. Proven at over 150 capital market firms, EGAR Global solutions have helped manage over one trillion dollars cumulatively.

The EGAR NoCode platform is the only application platform with majority no-code development, native to FSI, and capable of meeting enterprise scalability with true no-code operation. With hundreds of services, NoCode delivers a turnkey platform for banks and financial institutions to build enterprise systems. With hundreds of experienced specialists, EGAR Global provides expert onsite support for NoCode and the underlying technologies, from Camunda BPM to MongoDB and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424505/NoCode_By_EGAR_Logo.jpg