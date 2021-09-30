Global partnership will make Acxiom's data actionable at scale through adtech platform

Teads, the global media platform, today announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first.

Acxiom's data will be easily accessible through Teads' proprietary self-serve platform, Teads Ad Manager (TAM). This data ingestion will simplify the use of Acxiom audiences across Teads' inventory and allow the platform's advanced AI to deliver more efficient decisions to drive outcomes for brands.

By collaborating with Teads, Acxiom will continue its long history of combining innovation and creativity to drive demonstrable results for both clients and partners. The partnership will combine the addressability of Acxiom's data through Teads' market leading technology and direct integration with the world's best publishers. Acxiom's ethically sourced, privacy-compliant customer data management solutions and diverse data sets include segments across demographics, interests, household income and purchase behaviors to allow advertisers to consistently deliver media effectiveness.

"Acxiom is constantly working to create more unified experiences as the digital ecosystem continues to evolve and we're thrilled to partner with Teads to better serve advertisers and their audience delivery needs," said John Baudino, Senior Vice President of Data Identity at Acxiom. "By enabling seamless data access through Teads, advertisers can quickly reach the customers that matter most, pairing privacy-compliant data with a premium, brand-safe environment."

"As we move into the next era of responsible targeting, partnerships that focus on delivering outcomes through ethical data practices will be critical for brands," said Remi Cackel, Chief Data Officer at Teads. "We're delighted to be partnering with Acxiom to be building a media ecosystem that delivers for advertisers and publishers whilst rebuilding trust with consumers."

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence companyproviding data-driven solutions that enable the world's best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies. Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 800+ people in 26 countries.

*Global reach as of April 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005425/en/

Contacts:

Libby Darcy

Senior Account Executive, Bluestripe Group

libby.darcy@bluestripegroup.co.uk

Graham Alexander

Global Director, Communications PR, Teads

graham.alexander@teads.com

+44 7799 320275