Hotwire, the global tech communications consultancy, is welcoming new leaders as the company continues further expansion of its capabilities and adds new, innovative brands to the client roster.

Hotwire is building on its strategic acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates to unlock new possibilities of growth and present clients with a more robust communications offering and access to new skills and services. This new level of communication has been designed to build brand reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships and deliver revenue growth, igniting the entire marketing ecosystem and supporting CMOs in growing their businesses.

"Technology and innovation leaders are continuing to manage complexity and are seeking out solutions to support," said Heather Kernahan, global CEO of Hotwire. "This year we took steps to narrow the gaps that exist between marketing and sales with new integrated offerings and strengthened our relationships with clients as they navigated major shifts in their business. We're also working with some amazing new brands and deepening our expertise and leadership across key areas of the business."

New Leaders Support Rapid Growth

Hotwire continues to add senior leaders in strategy, planning, digital and client consulting to its teams across the world. This past quarter key hires have been made in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.

In Germany, Martin Opercan joined Hotwire as a Senior Director, Strategic Growth and will be responsible for client strategy and planning. Martin brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development and most recently oversaw the Munich office for diffferent.

Rebecca Rhodes and Anastasia Pavolva recently joined the Hotwire U.K. team. Rebecca is Head of Planning and before joining Hotwire, ran her own consultancy, SuperHuman and also previously was Global Chief Creative Officer at Golin. Anastasia is a Strategy Director with experience working in global agencies such as Ogilvy and in brand management at Procter Gamble.

In the U.S., two new Senior Vice Presidents will join the leadership and client services team. Andrea Holland has worked in tech comms across large global brands including Intuit, PayPal and LegalZoom as well as early stage B2C tech startups. Andrea is a PR instructor and author for LinkedIn Learning and most recently ran her own consultancy, DialedPR. She also founded the nation's #1 jobs site for PR professionals looking for remote work, RemotePRJobs. Jessica Heagerty comes to Hotwire from Dell Technologies where she held roles in Analyst Relations and Field Marketing. Jessica started her career working for global brands in leading communications agencies.

Tech Innovators Choose Hotwire to Ignite New Opportunities

As Hotwire continues to provide a new level of communication expertise helping companies build brand reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships and deliver revenue growth, it's igniting the entire marketing ecosystem and supporting ambitious companies in growing their businesses.

New clients include fast growing and global innovators who selected Hotwire for its technology and innovation expertise and consultancy approach. Most recently, Hotwire signed on Aircall, BAM Karaoke, Bright Machines, Cobrainer, QA, Rocket App and Splashtop.

Award Winning Client Work and Global Recognition

Hotwire and individuals across the agency continue to gain recognition for leadership and impactful client work. Ludi Garcia, Managing Director of Hotwire Spain, was recently recognized as the #1 most admired communications professional in Spain by SCOPEN and Hotwire was named Best Comms PR consultancy, as voted for by PR professionals working in agencies.

Hotwire's work on Zoomtopia, Zoom's annual conference, received Honorable Mention for Ragan Comms' Media Relations Award for Virtual Event and is shortlisted in the PR report awards.

The company was also recently named in the Propel 100 list as one of the most influential PR agencies in the world in 2021.

Expanding Partnerships in The Tech Ecosystem

Hotwire is partnering with organizations across the world who are working to advance technology innovation and the leaders pushing the industry forward. The company is now a member of Tech UK, which brings together people, companies and organizations to realize the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve.

Hotwire is also a sponsor for Get On Board, which is a week of education and training to prepare women leaders for Board positions. The company is also a sponsor of Alley to the Valley, a community of accomplished women who fast-track business opportunities for each other. Hotwire supports board readiness and women in leadership with Executive Thought Leadership and Media Training and Speaker Readiness services.

To learn more about Hotwire, visit https://www.hotwireglobal.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005562/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire

Kelsey Quickstad

kelsey.quickstad@hotwireglobal.com