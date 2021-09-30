Genius Sports to provide BetMGM and Entain brands with full NFL offering including official data feeds, sportsbook content and fan engagement solutions

BetMGM is a leading sports betting platform in the U.S. available in 16 markets

New agreement expands on Genius Sports' decade-long official data and trading partnership with Entain

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or "the Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced an expansion of its existing agreement with Entain and BetMGM.

The new agreement provides Entain, the leading global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment operator, and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator jointly owned by Entain and MGM Resorts in the US, with a full NFL offering including official data feeds, sportsbook content and fan engagement solutions.

"Our partnership with Entain's portfolio of leading sports betting brands and BetMGM has been central to Genius' success for over a decade," said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. "I'm thrilled that we are expanding our historic agreement to connect millions of sportsbook customers in the U.S. and worldwide with our premium NFL offering, powered by the highest quality official data."

Genius Sports will provide BetMGM's sportsbook customers with a full range of official sportsbook data, content and fan engagement solutions, including a complete suite of NFL-related products.

"As a sports betting operator we rely on data and partnering with Genius Sports gives us access to one of the best in the industry," said BetMGM's CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Combined with our unique platform and user interface, BetMGM is primed to offer an even better sports betting experience for our customers."

In August 2021, BetMGM was selected as an NFL Approved Sportsbook Operator. Genius Sports will provide BetMGM, and other Entain brands, with access to the NFL's official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed. Combined with exclusive representation of certain legalized sports betting advertising inventory on NFL digital properties, Genius Sports provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, powering the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

This new agreement is a major expansion of Genius Sports' more than decade-long partnership with Entain and its global brands, also including bwin, Coral and Ladbrokes. Genius Sports will continue to provide official data across top tier global sports properties including the English Premier League, Euroleague Basketball, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a joint-venture with MGM Resorts International creating a leader, BetMGM, in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

