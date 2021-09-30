Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) ("International Prospect" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason Libenson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Libenson has been involved in the financial services sector over the last ten years, where he served in senior roles for various asset managers. He has experience raising capital for junior mining companies through different investment vehicles such as mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through funds. Mr. Libenson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and resides in Toronto.

The Board of Directors believes that Mr. Libenson will further complement the Board's abilities as the Company moves forward, and extends him a warm welcome.

Jason Libenson added, "I am very happy to join Glenn Mullan and his experienced Board of Directors at International Prospect Ventures. I want to play a vital role in developing the Company's gold interests in Australia and Uranium projects in Canada."

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 700,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that primarily holds interests in mining claims located in the eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia, within an area southeast of Karratha where multiple early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company's other assets include a 100% interest in the Matoush-Otish Mountain Uranium Project, located in the Otish Basin, Québec, a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of nine mining claim cells located in Langmuir Township, Ontario, and a 100% interest in the Beartooth Island Uranium Prospect, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Walter

President/CEO

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 416-389-5692

Email: martin.walter@iprospectventures.ca

Jason Libenson

Director

Tel.: 647-534-9884

Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

