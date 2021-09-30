Akt.io Introduces AKTIO Coin ICO, Revolutionizing the Financial Ecosystem

After a private fundraising campaign this summer, fintech akt.io opens its Initial Coin Offering in Ireland, offering a 12.5% bonus and exclusive app membership benefits for early investors

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Akt.io, the European fintech start-up created by Automata Group, has launched a public Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Ireland for early investors in their AKTIO coin. The ICO is an innovative fundraising method that uses blockchain technology to issue digital assets.

Eligible investors receive a 12.5% bonus on coin purchases and an opportunity to access exclusive akt.io app membership benefits.

The akt.io app, slated for a public launch in early 2022, will issue IBAN accounts that allow members to earn, invest, and pay with fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets all with one application. Members will be able to use the Wealth Card to make direct payments with their invested capital. The Wealth Card is powered by the cutting-edge technology of the WealthHub, a multi-route asset exchange that enables the instant direct trading of financial assets held within the akt.io platform (e.g., cryptoto EUR, shares to crypto, EUR to commodities, etc.).

CEO & Founder of Automata Group Gaël Itier previously worked with a team of analysts spearheading the design of quantitative models and applying modern portfolio allocation methodologies for wealthy individuals. It was then that he discovered the same type of algorithmic trading used to manage portfolios for high-net worth individuals could be appliedto the retail market.

Since 2017, Itier has worked to develop the WealthBot, an AI-powered, algorithmic trading feature that represents another core of the app's functionality. The algorithm automates investments based on the investor's risk profile and has demonstrated the ability to dramatically reduce risk in a bear market. This feature will only be available to Premium and Elite app members.

Itier says, "We are on a mission to make traditional financial institutions obsolete and give individuals power over their financial future. Our private ICO was a huge success and we're excited to open this investment opportunity to a wider community. The money we raise will allow us to continue to scale, recruit the best talent and guarantee the success of this ambitious project." The company has the ambitious goal to reach 1 million members by the end of 2022 and 3 million by the end of 2023.

In addition to the 12.5% bonus, the first 1,000 investors who purchase €10,000 worth of AKTIO coins in the Irish ICO will unlock access to a Premium lifetime app membership. The first 1,000 investors who commit €50,000 worth of AKTIO coins in the Irish ICO will unlock access to the Elite app membership. All participants receive a unique referral link that, once activated, generates an additional 5% on all coin purchase referrals. The offer has a fundraising cap of €27M and is set to expire after the coin is listed on major exchange platforms later this year.

About akt.io

Brought to you by Automata Group, akt.io aims to transform the world of finance by leveraging cutting edge technology that enables members to make direct payments with invested capital, automate their investing with intelligent algorithms, and earn income with their digital assets, all through a single mobile app. Since its inception in 2017, the company has raised over €7 million and opened offices in Sophia-Antipolis, Paris, London, Dublin and Berlin.

Akt.io Socials

Twitter: https://twitter.com/akt_wealth

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/akt.wealth/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/akt-io/

Press Contact

Yael Kusch, Head of Communications

Email: yael.kusch@akt.io

SOURCE: Akt.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666259/Aktio-Introduces-AKTIO-Coin-ICO-Revolutionizing-the-Financial-Ecosystem