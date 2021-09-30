Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (the "Company") is pleased to confirm initiation of public trading.

Graphano Energy is an energy metals company focusing on mining opportunities that exploit the current Electric Vehicle Revolution. EV manufacturers and associated battery companies are looking for supply chains as it relates to graphite, lithium, nickel and manganese.

According to a new market research report published by Meticulous Research® [1], the electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6 % from 2020 to 2027 to reach $2,495.4 billion by 2027. In terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 233.9 million units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020. This growth in electric vehicles production is expected to fuel a significant demand for battery minerals like lithium and graphite.

The company's current principal asset is the Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite Property, which lies adjacent to the south border of TIMCAL's Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec which is a world class deposit and was producing 25,000 tonnes of graphite annually. There are several graphite showings and past producing mines in its vicinity. Graphite is commonly found in the Grenville Province rocks throughout this region and has been commercially mined from a number of deposits located between Mount Laurier in the north to the Ottawa River in the south. Prospecting, mapping, trenching, ground geophysical surveying and sampling is currently underway and initial results will be provided shortly.

Luisa Moreno, CEO comments: "We are thrilled to finally be trading and getting on the path to building shareholder value. We have a solid graphite asset which serves as a foundation for building an energy metals portfolio. The company intends to seek out other opportunities with an energy metals theme and technology around EV batteries.

Please refer to our website at Graphano.com for a detailed and comprehensive corporate profile.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is a mining company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. Our property, located in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, we are developing our project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

CEO and Director

graphano@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

[1] Meticulous Research, April 2021, "Electric Vehicles (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography"

