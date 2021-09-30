smartShift achieves the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and management of legacy enterprise systems in the cloud today announced it has achieved SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. The advanced specialization is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for migration and transformation of SAP environments to Microsoft Azure. As an advanced partner, smartShift has demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and deep expertise with SAP on Azure and a proven ability to meet customer needs and drive innovative solutions.

"We are pleased to have attained the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization," said Vyom Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at smartShift. "At smartShift, we have been successfully migrating and managing SAP systems on Azure for multiple years. Our smartSuite offering is a single-source SaaS-like solution to run SAP in the cloud. The specialization is further validation of our deep knowledge, extensive experience in implementing SAP solutions to Microsoft Azure."

"We are very excited to strengthen and grow the relationship between smartShift, Microsoft, and our customers. CIOs/CTOs are challenged to transform legacy systems and introduce new digital-native initiatives simultaneously, efficiently, and cost-effectively. We believe that automation combined with the agility of the public cloud are key pillars to achieving these objectives. We continue to see a growing demand for customers to move their SAP workloads to Microsoft Azure. The attainment of advanced specialization is further proof of the value of smartShift automation when moving SAP workloads to the cloud." said Derek Oats, Chief Executive Officer of smartShift Technologies.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. smartShift clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud-managed service."

In addition to SAP specialization, smartShift also has Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and SaaS solutions built on Microsoft Azure.

About smartShift

smartShift is a cloud migration and enterprise technology optimization partner to the world's leading businesses. smartShift's patented suite of automation tools reduces the risk, cost, and duration of complex IT transformations, enabling organizations to seamlessly upgrade to high-performance, next-generation computing environments.

