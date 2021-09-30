Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen's Airocide Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen's Airocide® HD Air Purification System, Applied UV's proprietary airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the Airocide® systems effectiveness at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air. MRIGlobal, an independent, not-for-profit, contract research organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, performed a laboratory experiment to measure the efficacy of the Airocide HD Air Purification System ("Test Device") in elimination and neutralization of aerosolized SARS-CoV2 in controlled tests conducted at MRIGlobal. Applied UV provided a set of two Airocide® HD Air Purifiers. One Test Device was provided with a filter unit and Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) unit for testing the complete air purification system in viral reduction/elimination. The other Test Device was delivered with the filter removed for evaluation of the Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) only for testing the PCO deactivation efficacy of viable virus. Each Test Device was tested independently for efficacy in aerosol removal/deactivation of SARSCoV-2 aerosols. Aerosol Test Device challenges were conducted in a primary aerosol containment system within a Class III biological safety cabinet. MRIGlobal characterized the Test Devices to evaluate the log reduction effectiveness against an enveloped virus (SARSCoV-2 Washington State Isolate Strain or USA-WA1/2020)

The results demonstrate that the Airocide® HD (filtration + PCO) is very effective at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air with a 3.25 log (99.94%) within five minutes and thirty seconds of operation. The Airocide HD (PCO only) Test Device showed a high level of progressive viable virus deactivation from 0.61 log (75.52%) during the aerosol generation process to 2.02 log (99.05%) during the twenty-to-thirty-minute test sample time iteration in relation to baseline control results.

"The rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, burdening health systems and societies, has made people even more conscious of air quality," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "In addition to preventative measures, the evidence is clear that COVID-19 is also airborne and that there is a need for increased ventilation and particle filtration used in conjunction with other measures like social distancing to reduce the risk of airborne transmission. Applied UV's strategy from the beginning was to test our SteriLumen portfolio of products against the most impactful pathogens in bio-safety level two and three laboratories to verify the devices efficacy specifically at filtering SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces and air. The independent test results announced today verify that the Airocide® air purification system is highly effective at removing SARS-CoV-2 aerosols from the air. This study supports our believe that air purifiers like Airocide® should be part of a broader protection plan against COVID-19 to help improve the air quality in homes, schools, offices and other public spaces."

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

