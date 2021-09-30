Path with Purpose: Make It Movement Launches in Central Texas

Purpose-based marketing initiative will inspire and connect young people with high-skill, high-income careers and community resources here in Central Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Make It Movement, an Austin-based nonprofit founded by Roy Spence, Co-Founder and Chairman of GSD&M and Co-Founder and CEO of the Purpose Institute, has officially launched its purpose-inspired digital marketing initiative with the goal of significantly and positively impacting high school students' hope and confidence about their future after high school.

"The Make It Movement is on a mission to support school counselors, teachers, families, and communities by using marketing as a force for good to connect high school students and young people, who want a new beginning, to a whole new world of high-skill and high-income careers that they don't know about. When they find out, they are blown away," Spence said of the nonprofit organization.

"While in high school, students can start their own journey of discovering their purpose and talents. So, instead of having no idea what to do after graduation, they become more confident that there is a bright future for them."

Almost 40% of high school graduates are opting to forego postsecondary enrollment and directly enter the workforce. Recent reports show that adults without any type of postsecondary credential will often earn the same amount of money in their sixth year after completing high school as they did in their first year.

The Make It Movement aims to rapidly align misperceptions with reality. In Central Texas and all across Texas and America, millions of high-skill and high-income careers critically need a whole new generation of young people to become the makers of the Texas and American economy.

By creating partnerships of purpose with Austin Community College (ACC) and community-based, resource network centers, including Workforce Solutions Capital Area, E3 Alliance, Skillpoint Alliance, Texas Association of Builders, United Way, American Youthworks, ARMA and many others, The Make It Movement focuses on motivating Central Texas high school students to keep learning after high school because a lifetime of learning leads to a lifetime of higher income.

"We need to reach students and parents to help them understand the amazing opportunities for higher learning that lead to high-income careers right here and right now in Central Texas," said Isaac Torres, Ph.D, lead consultant for the Make It Movement. "The pandemic brought heightened levels of uncertainty for students and their families, so supporting the growth and confidence of young talent is more important than ever."

"We are launching the Make It Movement in Austin and Central Texas and then scaling it across Texas and America. We want students-while they are in high school-to discover their own purpose and talents and realize, maybe for the first time, there is a high-income career just right for them. And if they have the will, we have the way," Spence concluded.

About The Make It Movement

The Make It Movement, founded by Roy Spence, Co-Founder and Chairman of GSD&M and Co-Founder and CEO of the Purpose Institute, is on a mission-starting in Austin and Central Texas and then scaling across America-to reach, inspire and motivate students while they are in high school by letting them know, if you have the will, we will show you the way. To learn more, visit makeitmovement.org.

CONTACT:

Jocelyn VerVelde

Bloom Communications

jocelyn@bloomcommunications.com

(920) 889-6867

SOURCE: Make It Movement

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666169/Path-with-Purpose-Make-It-Movement-Launches-in-Central-Texas