Really Simple Systems Appoints New Marketing Manager

Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, announces the appointment of a new Marketing Manager at a time of business growth.

PETERSFIELD, United Kingdom, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems, has announced the appointment of Max Jones to the role of Marketing Manager, as the company experiences new growth.

Established in 2006, the popular cloud CRM software vendor has announced the appointment of Max Jones, replacing Helen Armour who took on the position of General Manager at the company earlier in the year.

Max joins the team at Really Simple Systems after a four-year spell at the Old Thorns Hotel, in Hampshire, UK, where he excelled as a Digital Marketing Manager. Max also brings key experience in email marketing from the leading online sports retailer, Wiggle Ltd, and a strong customer-centric ethic realized in the events and conferencing industry.

This appointment comes in response to a period of significant growth for Really Simple Systems and makes provision for the company's ambitious plans for product development.

"I am absolutely delighted to join the team at Really Simple Systems, especially at such exciting time for the company," commented Max. "There is a very positive vibe in the office, and we share similar values. I am excited to show the world why our CRM is the perfect choice for their business and how we can support them in their growth."

General Manager, Helen Armour, added: "We are excited to welcome Max to the Really Simple Systems team and his appointment is key to our growth. He brings a strong work ethic and valuable experience in marketing that will support our continued growth and bolster our expansion into new markets."

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland, British Museum, local government, and the NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640042/Max_Jones_Marketing_Manager_at_Really_Simple_Systems.jpg