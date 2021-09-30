New Certified USB Logo Program unifies consumer branding for solutions based upon the USB4, USB Type-C, and USB Power Delivery Specifications

Highlights:

USB-IF establishes new Certified USB Type-C Cable Logos to display cable power capabilities in watts, clearly indicating support for 60W or 240W as defined by the USB Power Delivery 3.1 Specification.

Certified USB4 Logos updated in parallel to unify branding across the Certified USB Logo Program.

Consumers are reminded to purchase Certified USB products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, in product briefs or on the cable or device itself.

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, today announced new Certified USB Type-C Cable power rating logos to clearly indicate the power capabilities of USB-C cables to consumers. Certified USB Type-C Cables will now feature logos highlighting support for 60W or 240W of power as defined by the recently published USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 Specification.

Additionally, the Certified USB4 Logos have been updated to unify branding across the Certified USB Logo Program, offering consumers a simple way to identify the performance and power capabilities of certified USB cables, hosts, devices, and chargers.

"With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end user," said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. "With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers."

Certified USB solutions ensure interoperability and backwards compatibility in the marketplace and USB-IF reminds consumers to purchase certified products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, product briefs, or the device, charger, and cable itself. To learn more about the Certified USB Compliance and Logo Program, please visit www.usb.org.

About the USB-IF

The non-profit USB Implementers Forum, Inc. was formed to provide a support organization and forum for the advancement and adoption of USB technology as defined in the USB specifications. The USB-IF facilitates the development of high-quality compatible USB devices through its logo and compliance program, and promotes the benefits of USB and the quality of products that have passed compliance testing. Further information, including postings of the most recent product and technology announcements, is available by visiting the USB-IF website at www.usb.org.

USB4, USB Type-C and USB-C are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

