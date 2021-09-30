Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - BuzBuz Capital Corp. (TSXV: BZBZ.P) ("BUZ" or the "Company"), a Capital Pool Company, and Inolife R&D Inc. ("Inolife"), are pleased to announce that they have received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for completion of its qualifying transaction, as previously announced on August 7, 2020 and has filed and obtained the receipt for its final prospectus in respect of the qualifying transaction on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. BUZ and Inolife will complete a business combination (the "Transaction") whereby all of the issued and outstanding securities of Inolife will be exchanged for securities of BUZ. The Transaction is intended to constitute the Qualifying Transaction of BUZ as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the Exchange. Upon closing of the Transaction, BUZ will change its name to "NuGen Medical Devices Inc.", and it is anticipated that shortly after closing, common shares of BUZ will resume trading on the Exchange under the ticker symbol "NGMD".

Upon satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the Exchange, the Transaction is expected to close in October 2021.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the closing of the Transaction, and the ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. The Company and Inolife assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Cautionary Statements

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange final acceptance. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or prospectus prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:



Richard Buzbuzian

President and CEO

BuzBuz Capital Corp.

richard@dronedeliverycanada.com

(647) 501-3290



Michael Wright

President and CEO

Inolife R&D Inc.

mwright@inolifesciences.com

(514) 992-9484



Chris Brown

Global Capital Markets

Inolife R&D Inc.

cbrown@inolifesciences.com

(604) 603-5255



