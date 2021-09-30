Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor Corp.: Die vielleicht beste und zugleich günstigste EV-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Tradegate
30.09.21
09:22 Uhr
5,985 Euro
+0,175
+3,01 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7755,88019:26
5,7755,86019:29
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 18:04
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tobii AB: New number of shares and votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) today announces that the number of ordinary shares and votes in Tobii has increased by 105,419 as a result of exercise of warrants and stock options in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,700,523 shares, of which 99,800,523 are ordinary shares and 900,000 are class C-shares, and the total 99,890,523 votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 730,777.027203.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on September 30, 2021, at 17.30 p.m. CEST.

CONTACT:

Contact

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c3424517

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3424517/1475402.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Tobii - Press release - September 30 2021

TOBII-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.