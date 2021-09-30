Call For Participants: Second International Drone Show Competition organized by SPH Engineering

RIGA, Latvia, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European, North and Latin American and Asian drone show experts have joined efforts for the 2nd year in a row to unveil the best practices of the growing industry and run the Second International Drone Show Competition. The goal is to bring together the best representatives, their shows, animations and business approaches to exchange knowledge about breakthrough sustainable technologies for outdoor light events. Each of six winners will receive a diploma, special prize, and educational and marketing support.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8962751-call-for-participants-second-international-drone-show-competition/

Participants need to submit their project videos to compete in one or more of six categories: 'Best drone show 3D animation', 'Best drone show up to 100 drones', 'Best drone show over 100 drones and up to 1000 drones', 'Best drone show over 1000 drones', 'Best integrated drone show', 'Best drone show business promo video'. The application period is September 30 - November 30, 2021, with the winners to be announced on December 21, 2021. They will be granted diplomas and included in the event promo campaign. Authors of drone show animations will also compete for MacBook Pro 13, while other nomination participants will compete for drone show operator kits (a set of items that an operator always needs for a comfortable process of organizing a drone show).

'The first competition was established to create global awareness for artists that there is the industry of drone shows that can open up opportunities. The big idea behind it was to start building up a community of like-minded people passionate about drones and modern art. Within a year, we have observed a rapid growth of drone shows as an event form and decided to expand the concept into a multidisciplinary contest of both animations and real performed drone shows', comments Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO at SPH Engineering.

The competition is initiated and organized by SPH Engineering, the company behind the first commercially available Drone Show Software to manage swarms of light drones. The international judging panel consists of Alexey Dobrovolskiy, SPH Engineering (Latvia); Angelito Diaz Jadormeo, 2020 Competition winner (Philippines); Hyon Lim, Uvify (USA); Luke Carothers, Civil+Structural Engineer Media (USA); and other event and drone industry entrepreneurs, hardware manufacturers, experts at international organizations and educational bodies.

Apply for the 2d Drone Show Competition now at https://www.droneshowsoftware.com/competition

Stay tuned - follow the event in social media droneshowcompetition and global drone show practices on youtube and instagram!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639771/SPH_Engineering_Drone_Show.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjmuF5qPqLs