The second quarter of 2021 was the 4th best on record as the U.S. installed 5.7 GW of capacity.From pv magazine USA The second quarter of 2021 was a record Q2 for U.S. solar development with 5.7 GW installed. This marks the 4th largest quarter ever for solar development in the United States. Sector-by-sector growth was strong. It was a near-record quarter for residential (974 MW), commercial solar was up 31% year over year (354 MW), and there was 177 MW of community solar developed. Perhaps most impressive, 4.2 GW of utility-scale solar was developed, and 9 GW of utility-scale solar was procured. ...

