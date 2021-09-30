Benchmark Pyramid: Uniquely Different, Better Together: Benchmark Global Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group Announce Merger

Combined organization is positioned to be the industry's most owner-focused, experiential management company and an employer of choice

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid's combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.

The new entity is backed by each company's respective longtime investment partners, Gencom and TZP Group. Serving as co-chairs are Pyramid Hotel Group co-founder Rick Kelleher and Benchmark founder Burt Cabañas-both hospitality industry visionaries who built their respective companies from the ground up.

A meeting of minds between hospitality industry innovators

Leading the new company are CEO Warren Fields, formerly CEO and founding partner of Pyramid Hotel Group, and President Alex Cabañas, the former CEO of Benchmark Global Hospitality. Its European platform will continue to be led by Frank Croston, CEO of U.K.-based Hamilton Hotel Partners, a Pyramid Hotel Group Company.

"Entertaining the idea of a merger has always been about finding the right fit in terms of both business strategy and employee culture," said Fields in announcing the merger. "We recognized early in our discussions there were unique and exceptional advantages in combining the respective strengths of our organizations. Together, Benchmark Pyramid has the depth, capability and DNA to innovate and lead for years to come, which will significantly increase owner value, employee advancement opportunities, and portfolio growth."

"Since the beginning, specialization and differentiation have been the focus of our merger conversations," said Alex Cabañas. "Our goal is to be the best in independent and brand management as well as the most experiential hotel company in the industry for our guests, our employees and the communities we're in."

Expanded service offering and strengthened divisions

Specifically, Benchmark Pyramid will provide a wider range of specialized services going forward while continuing to offer all services available before the merger. Across the diverse portfolio of properties, its core businesses include management of independent, lifestyle, soft brand, full-service and select-service hotels and resorts, as well as corporate conference centers, day meetings and event centers. It also offers a full range of hospitality advisory and technical services, from experiential on-property innovation to receivership, asset management, project management and Benchmark's ACCESS platform; and real estate investments and partnerships.

Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans 210 properties in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London.

From left: Benchmark Pyramid CEO Warren Fields and President Alex Cabañas

