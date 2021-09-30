- (PLX AI) - Nordax received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") to acquire Bank Norwegian.
- • Bank Norwegian says Nordax announces receipt of SFSA approvals and accordingly the satisfaction of all regulatory approvals required to complete the recommended voluntary cash offer for all shares in Bank Norwegian ASA
- • The SFSA has also approved the ownership assessments of the entities and individuals that will finance part of the Offer through equity injections into the Offeror
- • The approvals from the SFSA have been made unconditionally and applies for a three-month period from its issue
