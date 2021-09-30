DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
- Two wells (Aje-4 and Aje-5) producing at an average of 1,360 bopd (H1 2020: 2,126 bopd), equating to a current net rate to ADM of 125 bopd (H1 2020: 106 bopd) The drop in volume reflected the decision by the JV partners to continue a more thorough and extended period of maintenance on the FPSO while oil prices were depressed.
- Total gross production volume of approximately 246,240 barrels of oil from 1 January to 30 June 2021
- 15th Lifting in April 2021 marked the first lifting since the Company finalised an agreement in December 2020 to consolidate its interest in the asset
- Acquired an indirect interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement (RSA) for the development of the Barracuda Field
- Disposed of 188,778 shares in Superdielectrics Ltd for a total consideration of £849,501, a profit of £656,003 on ADM's original investment
- Extended strategic alliance MoU with Trafigura for a further 12 months to develop African energy projects and provide conditional pre-finance of up to US$120 million
- Raised £1,220,000 in an equity fundraising in March 2021
- Post period, ADM strengthened the Board and technical team by adding high-calibre individuals with industry expertise and experience:
o Oliver Andrews, former Chief Investment Officer at the African Finance Corporation, appointed Non-executive Chairman
The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.
Going concern
