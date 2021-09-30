KR1 plc - Interim Report
London, September 30
30 September 2021
KR1 Plc
("KR1", the "Company)
Interim Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2021
KR1 plc (KR1: AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (HY21).
Financial highlights
- Net current assets of £105,736,099, +1,208% on HY20; +179% on FY20
- NAV per share of 80.30p as at 30 June 2021
- Staking revenue £5,473,597, +7,373% on HY20; +558% on FY20
Investment highlights
- Continued investments in innovative decentralised blockchain projects
- Emerging Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems: Initial and follow-on investments into Moonbeam, Interlay and more.
- Major participant in ongoing Kusama parachain crowdloan auctions - a large majority of KR1's KSM position was contributed into crowdloan campaigns of Karura, Shiden, Moonriver, Basilisk with a view to continue allocating to further projects.
- DeFi: Initial and follow-on investments into Exponent, Divergence, Vega Protocol, and Redstone.
- Base layer blockchains: Invested in Celestia (formerly LazyLedger), which aims to bring better data availability to blockchains.
- Privacy: Initial investments into Automata, a decentralised service privacy middleware layer for multiple platforms
Strategic highlights
- Growing revenue stream from 'Proof-of-Stake' networks, primarily coming from Polkadot and Cosmos with a view to add further streams going forward (in particular Ethereum 2.0 and Internet Computer/Dfinity)
- New appointments to the Company's Board of Directors, including Rhys Davies as Non-Executive Chairman and Mona Elisa as Non-Executive Director, reflecting our efforts to further enhance our corporate governance.
- Improved internal structures and processes, including establishment of a more robust and aligned relationship between the Company and the research team.
Outlook
- We are currently witnessing unprecedented usage of blockchain networks, accompanied by increasing allocations to digital assets among institutional investors - trends which we expect to continue.
- Further clarifications with regards to regulation in the crypto and digital assets space is expected, with stablecoins being a likely area of focus. Regulatory bodies are also taking note of the rate of growth and power inherent in decentralised technologies, but we are confident that permission-less, open-source, decentralised technologies will continue to proliferate globally.
- The current enthusiasm in the digital asset market and increasing rates of adoption mean we expect KR1 to remain in a very strong position to the end of the financial year 2021.
George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, Managing Directors of KR1 plc, commented:
"The first half of the year was very positive for the Company, our long-term strategic commitment to digital assets and the crypto space continues to serve us well, resulting in a significant increase of our Net Current Assets to £105,736,099 GBP. We have also recently seen a major acceleration in the adoption of decentralised technologies, ensuring a full pipeline of innovative and disruptive projects. We also made important steps in the evolution of our corporate governance, including two new appointments to the Company's Board of Directors which bring a valuable mix of capital markets experience and digital assets expertise. As we look ahead, we are excited about the significant investment opportunities available to the Company. We remain confident that KR1's portfolio performance and its ability to generate strong revenues from staking activities will continue to deliver consistent shareholder returns."
Managing Director's Report
We were delighted by the positive start of 2021 which saw crypto markets take off lifting KR1's underlying portfolio of high-quality projects into new highs. Most significantly, we saw material increases in Polkadot and Cosmos, two of our core holdings. We also saw Lido, a more recent investment, go from strength-to-strength as Lido's liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking product went live and attracted vast sums of ETH without signs of stopping. As a Company, we look to allocate capital strategically and actively manage portfolio investments over time to derive the best possible returns for our shareholders. Managing the incoming pipeline of projects successfully is critical to the success of KR1 and in 2021, we continued to analyse and invest in many exciting disruptive projects, increasing the number of investments in our portfolio. The rate of innovation throughout the highs and lows of price volatility in the crypto markets has not slowed and, looking ahead, we are confident to see the pipeline of investable new projects continue to grow.
As a Company, we are building on the foundation of our successes since 2016, throughout long crypto winters but also hype cycles, enabling us to continue on our journey of investing in and supporting world-class teams building decentralised technologies. As part of this effort, KR1 strengthened the Company's corporate governance, by appointing Non-Executive Director Rhys Davies as Chairman. Rhys brings extensive public markets experience and corporate governance insights to KR1's operations and has become a key member of the Board of Directors. Alongside Rhys, Mona Elisa, Founder of Enzyme Finance (previously Melon Protocol) was also appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Mona is one of the most respected voices in decentralised finance and the crypto world and we are excited to work with both of them and they will both add huge expertise to our efforts moving forward. While expanding the team, the Company has also improved internal structures and processes in line with the rate of change KR1 has seen over the last year.
Some of the highlights for KR1 in the first half of 2021 were Lido's ETH 2.0 liquid staking product going live, the Internet Computer (formerly Dfinity) mainnet launch and the kick-off of the Kusama crowdloan campaigns and parachain auctions. These Kusama auctions allow projects to secure a parachain slot on the Kusama network but are also a precursor to Kusama's 'bigger' sister chain Polkadot, which could see crowdloan and parachain auctions go live in the upcoming final quarter of the year. Current sentiment suggests that the parachain auction model has performed very strongly with enormous communities forming around successful crowdloan campaigns as witnessed with Karura, Shiden, Moonriver etc. All of this is a glimmer of what is to come for Polkadot later this year.
As positive market sentiment continues, we are excited by KR1's portfolio performance, composition and the Company's ability to generate strong revenues from staking activities and consistent shareholder returns. All these bode well for a strong end to the year and exciting 2022.
George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, KR1 plc
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|6 months to 30 June 2021
|6 months to 30 June 2020
|12 months to 31 December 2020
|Unaudited
£
|Unaudited
£
|Audited
£
|Revenue
|Gain on disposal of intangible assets
4,881,832
315,359
2,994,034
|Investment income
|5,473,597
|75,840
|978,639
|Loss on disposal of financial assets
-
(273,951)
(273,951)
|Direct costs
|(14,793)
|(7,839)
|(34,649)
|Gross profit
|10,340,636
|109,409
|3,664,073
|Administrative expenses
|(11,973,395)
|(296,187)
|(4,693,647)
|Share options
|17,526
|-
|(74,998)
|Movement in credit loss provision
(6,474)
(2,149)
3,194
|Operating (loss)
|(1,621,707)
|(188,927)
|(1,101,378)
|Taxation
|-
|87,159
|78,497
|(Loss) after taxation
|(1,621,707)
|(101,768)
|(1,022,881)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Movement in fair value of intangible assets
69,725,002
377,810
31,112,822
|Movement in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
(217,996)
332,783
227,713
|Total other comprehensive income for the year
69,507,006
710,593
31,340,535
|Total comprehensive income attributable to the equity holders of the Company
67,885,299
608,825
30,317,654
|Earnings per share attributable to the equity owners of the company (pence):
|Basic earnings per share
|51.56
|0.47
|23.20
|Diluted (loss) per share
|(1.23)
|(0.08)
|(0.78)
Statement of Financial Position
|At 30 June 2021
|At 30 June 2020
|At 31 December 2020
|Unaudited
£
|Unaudited
£
|Audited
£
|Assets
|Current assets
|Intangible assets
|119,573,398
|7,305,104
|41,073,202
|Fixed asset investments
|100
|100
|100
|Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
694,154
683,269
720,486
|Cash and cash equivalents
|870,449
|180,494
|332,535
|Trade and other receivables
|42,202
|21,086
|31,034
|Total current assets
|121,180,303
|8,190,053
|42,157,357
|Total assets
|121,180,303
|8,190,053
|42,157,357
|Equity and liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|(15,444,204)
|(107,405)
|(4,290,882)
|Total current liabilities
|(15,444,204)
|(107,405)
|(4,290,882)
|Equity
|Share capital
|721,926
|720,076
|720,076
|Share premium
|3,056,443
|3,056,443
|3,056,443
|Revaluation surplus
|103,521,763
|822,828
|33,796,760
|Option reserve
|235,104
|177,632
|252,630
|Profit and loss account
|(1,799,137)
|3,305,669
|40,566
|Total equity
|105,736,099
|8,082,648
|37,866,475
|Total equity and liabilities
|121,180,303
|8,190,053
|42,157,357
|Net Asset Value per share
|80.30 pence
|6.18 pence
|28.97 pence
Statement of Changes in Equity
|Share
capital
|Share premium
|Revaluation surplus
|Option surplus
|Profit and loss account
Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Balance at 1 January 2020
|720,076
|3,056,443
|112,234
|177,632
|3,407,438
|7,473,823
|Profit for the financial year
|-
|-
|710,594
|-
|(101,769)
|608,825
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
710,594
-
(101,769)
608,825
|Balance at 30 June 2020
|720,076
|3,056,443
|822,828
|177,632
|3,305,669
|8,082,648
|Balance at 1 January 2021
|720,076
|3,056,443
|33,796,760
|252,630
|40,566
|37,866,475
|Profit for the financial year
|-
|-
|69,725,003
|-
|(1,839,703)
|67,885,299
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
69,725,003
-
(1,839,703)
67,885,299
|Issue of options
|1,850
|-
|-
|(17,525)
|-
|(15,675)
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
1,850
-
-
(17,525)
-
(15,675)
|Balance at 30 June 2021
|721,926
|3,056,443
|103,521,763
|235,104
|(1,799,137)
|105,736,099
Statement of cash flows
|6 months to 30 June 2021
|6 months to 30 June 2020
|12 months to 31 December 2020
|Unaudited
£
|Unaudited
£
|Audited
£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|67,885,299
|608,825
|30,317,654
|Adjustments for:
|Movement in fair value of intangible assets
|(69,725,002)
|(377,810)
|(31,112,822)
|Gain on disposal of intangible assets
|(4,881,832)
|(315,359)
|(2,994,034)
|Loss on disposal of financial assets
|-
|273,951
|273,951
|Movement in credit loss provision
|6,474
|2,149
|(3,194)
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|1,237
|-
|(137,220)
|Movement in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
|217,996
|(332,783)
|(227,713)
|Share option issue
|(17,526)
|-
|74,998
|(6,513,354)
|(141,027)
|(3,808,380)
|(Increase)/decrease in debtors
|(17,642)
|5,372
|(2,427)
|Increase/(decrease) in creditors
|11,153,322
|(130,458)
|4,053,017
|11,135,680
|(125,086)
|4,050,590
|Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities
|4,622,326
|(266,113)
|242,210
|Cashflows from investing activities
|Net sales/(purchases) of investments
|(3,884,750)
|243,077
|765,557
|Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities
|(3,884,750)
|243,077
|765,557
|Cashflows fromfinancing activities
|Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares
|1,850
|-
|-
|Net cash generated by financing activities
|1,850
|-
|-
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash
|739,426
|(23,036)
|1,007,767
|Cash and at the beginning of the year
|332,535
|279,373
|279,373
|Effect of exchange fluctuations on cash
|(1,236)
|1,235
|8,845
|Non-cash transactions
|(200,276)
|(77,078)
|(963,450)
|Cash and at 31 December
|870,449
|180,494
|332,535
|Represented by:
|Cash at bank
|833,528
|180,493
|292,192
|Cash held on trading platforms
|36,921
|1
|40,343
|870,449
|180,494
|332,535
Interim report notes
1. Interim report
The information relates to the 6-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2021.
The interim report was approved by the Directors on 30 September 2021.
2. Basis of accounting
a. While the financial information included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), this interim financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply fully with IFRSs.
b. These interim financial statements are the financial statements of the Company.
c. The financial statements are prepared under the historical cost convention except for the modification to a fair value basis for certain financial instruments as specified in the accounting policies below and are in accordance with applicable accounting standards.
d. Consolidated financial statements have not been prepared as they are not required under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 and the subsidiary is immaterial to the financial statements.
e. Current assets
i. Current assets are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Foreign denomination loans are translated into sterling at the rate of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. For those current assets listed on a recognised market, net realisable value is taken as mid-market price. Where the directors consider the market price of a current asset is likely to irreversibly fall, additional write downs in valuation to below mid-market price are made.
ii. The net realisable value of certain current assets is not readily determinable by reference to a quoted market price. The directors have therefore made their own assessment of the net realisable value and adjusted the carrying value of the current asset where it is considered less than cost. This estimate requires estimation techniques, which are reliant upon their experience and expertise.
iii. The Company accounts for digital currencies, as Intangible Assets in accordance with IAS 38 and the revaluation model has been applied as there is an active market for the cryptocurrencies. Intangible assets held are measured initially at cost and are subsequently carried at a revalued amount (based on fair value) less any subsequent impairment losses, using rates obtained from various exchanges, including Oanda and Coinmarket. The rates obtained from these sources represent a generally well recognised quote price in an active market, which market and database is accessible to the Company on an ongoing basis.
Revaluation increases are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the revaluation surplus within equity except to the extent that they reverse as revaluation decrease previously recognised in profit and loss. Gains are not recycled however if the gain reverses a prior reduction in the asset's value, the loss is recorded in other comprehensive income and the reduce the carrying amount of the asses in the revaluation reserve to the extent of the gain previously recognised.
f. The Company will report again for the full year to 31 December 2021.
3. Prior year restatement
The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 were the first financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRSs and IFRS 1 First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards was applied. Comparative figures for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 have been restated accordingly.
The Directors of KR1 Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
