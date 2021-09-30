- (PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive cancels unannounced projects to focus the game development pipeline and writes down SEK 135 million in the third quarter.
- • Paradox Interactive has since the third quarter of 2020 cancelled unannounced projects that amount to SEK 265 million in write-offs
- • The cancellation is a consequence of the company's strategy to focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects that better meet the company's requirements on returns and risk, the company said
- • Paradox Interactive now has fifteen new games in development, some are new titles and some are sequels
- • Four of these have been announced
