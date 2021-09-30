Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 2 million ordinary shares of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands"), through secondary market trades. The Company paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.055 million Canadian dollars for the purchased shares.

Animoca Brands is an Australian company operating in the digital entertainment, blockchain and gamification sectors. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products using popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Its subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo.

Commenting on the investment, Tony Guoga Cypherpunk's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Cypherpunk is thrilled to have acquired shares of Animoca Brands to add to its investment portfolio. This transaction provides Cypherpunk exposure to the marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets via its investment in Animoca Brands. We are particularly interested in owning Animoca Brands given our confidence that Animoca Brands will continue to announce favourable news and developments, the possibility that it will list its shares on a public stock exchange, and due to investor sentiment and our belief in the NFT and digital entertainment sectors."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Sixty Six Capital Inc.

