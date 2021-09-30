Savage Enterprises Launches a Flavored Shot Containing 75 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC Under Its Delta Extrax Brand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") is elated to announce its latest addition to the Delta Extrax catalog: a one-ounce Blue Raspberry Slushie Shot containing 75 mg of flavored, hemp-derived Delta-9-THC. This new product has been launched under Savage's prominent, award-winning brand, Delta Extrax, and is available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and through distributors nationwide. Delta-9-THC is an exceptionally popular cannabinoid found in cannabis.

Savage's state-of-the-art Blue Raspberry Slushie Shots are specifically designed to highlight Delta-9-THC while also remaining fully compliant with the THC limits of the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill. This compliance has allowed Savage an opportunity to create a high-demand product that is consistent with the quality of the rest of its popular product catalog but focused on Delta-9-THC, a cannabinoid high in demand in the mainstream market. Savage Enterprises' new Blue Raspberry Slushie Shots have a retail price of $9.99 per shot or $149.99 for a pack of 15 shots. The pack of 15 shots is sold in a well-designed pop-up display, perfect for display counters. These Delta-9-THC shots should be exceptionally great for upsells and increased order values, which is expected to lead to increased profitability for distributors.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage, expressed his excitement on the new product launch, stating, "It's been a valuable experience to introduce Delta-9-THC products under the Delta Extrax brand. We're super excited to showcase these new Delta-9-THC Shots with our proprietary formula because we truly believe this will be a great opportunity for distributors nationwide."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises expanded, "It's widely known that the Delta-9-THC cannabinoid is incredibly popular in the market and we're proud to be able to introduce a product that we believe will thrive in this era. We worked diligently to create a formula that achieves desired experiences but also meshes well within the current state of Delta-9-THC products and I believe we accomplished that tenfold. We're excited for distributors to be able to stock this product and increase their customer satisfaction."

The launch of Savage Enterprises' Delta-9-THC Shot follows Savage's press release that it has signed a letter of intent to merge with publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc. (ticker symbol LSFP) for the aggregate merger consideration of $44 million, consisting of $15,840,000 in cash plus 8,691,358 shares of LSFP's unregistered common stock. Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of an acceptable due diligence investigation and audit of Savage, Premier Greens, and MKRC, completion of a capital raise of at least $30 million by LSFP, execution of definitive acquisition documents, receipt of a tax opinion on the Savage merger, obtaining all necessary approvals, and the completion of all necessary securities filings.

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its Delta Extrax brand, Savage Enterprises sells delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables, and tinctures, delta-8-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Savage CBD, Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP), is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February 2020, LSFP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH. LSFP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company, and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., all located in Bend, Oregon.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Savage Enterprises, owner of award-winning hemp-derived products brand Delta Extrax and CBD brand Savage CBD, and to enter the California marijuana industry by purchasing Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC, the closing of which transactions are subject to a number of contingencies.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, whose portfolio includes the premium vapor products Fresh Farms and Fruitia, JUS tobacco-free nicotine vapor products, and HAPPI premium delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC products, the closing of which transaction is subject to a number of contingencies.

Please read LSFP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe its business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.LFTDPartners.com.

