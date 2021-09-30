National Electrical Manufacturers Association: U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of Electrical Fire Prevention Device Use - Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters - Plus Other Life Safety Advancements

October 3-9 is National Fire Prevention Week

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The United States has seen a substantial decrease in the number of residential electrical fires over the last four decades according to a new report soon to be published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The 2015-2019 home fire estimates for electrical-related fires were 31% lower than in 1980-1984, home fire deaths were 9% lower and home fire injuries were 18% lower. This can be attributed in part to life safety advancements such as smoke alarms, smart home technology and arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCI) supported by strong National Electrical Code® (NEC®) requirements. The news comes as the U.S. prepares to recognize National Fire Prevention Week October 3-9, per NFPA.

In 1980, the U.S. experienced a peak of 75,000 residential electrical fires according to NFPA, prompting the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) to work with electrical manufacturers to create the AFCI circuit breaker technology that by 1999 was detecting and stopping dangerous arcing in damaged wiring behind walls and damaged electrical cords, preventing electrical fires before they could start. Today, more than 20 years after becoming a NEC® requirement, AFCIs have helped lead the way in new safety technologies and improved construction materials to help reduce electrical house fires. The industry response has helped save countless lives and prevented burn injuries nationwide.

"We have come a long way in ensuring homes are being built and renovated to the highest safety standards when it comes to preventing fires and every industry has seen advancements in technology to help make that possible," said Ashley Bryant, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Low Voltage Distribution Equipment AFCI Task Force co-chair. "We know that making fire prevention technologies accessible to everyone is extremely important. A good example is AFCIs. They can protect individuals and families occupying a 2,000 square foot, 4-bedroom home from electrical fires for just a few hundred dollars."

"Life safety technologies like arc-fault circuit interrupters and others are becoming increasingly popular as more consumers realize they are available and a NEC® requirement. It is especially important to implement ways to prevent fires from occurring in the first place to better protect firefighters, residents and communities from these incidents," said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy NFPA. "Equally important are in the full scheme of fire safety smoke alarms which alert people to a fire once it is occurring so they can get to safety as quickly as possible and home sprinklers which keep fires small and dramatically reduce loss of life and property."

Additional break-through technologies that have helped contribute to residential fire reduction include:

Fire-resistant building materials - When building new construction or remodeling a home, certain products or materials can help reduce the risk or damage of fire. For example, chemically treated fabrics can help reduce flammability and double-pane windows are more resistant to breaking when exposed to flames and, as an added bonus, are more energy efficient. Insulated concrete forms, fire-resistant roofs and siding are also helping add fire protection to new homes.

- When building new construction or remodeling a home, certain products or materials can help reduce the risk or damage of fire. For example, chemically treated fabrics can help reduce flammability and double-pane windows are more resistant to breaking when exposed to flames and, as an added bonus, are more energy efficient. Insulated concrete forms, fire-resistant roofs and siding are also helping add fire protection to new homes. Digital devices/smart home technology - Wireless security systems that connect to smart devices provide extra security and allow for 24/7 visibility into your home's protection even if you are away.

- Wireless security systems that connect to smart devices provide extra security and allow for 24/7 visibility into your home's protection even if you are away. Advanced smoke detectors and smoke alarms - Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global leader in safety science, identifies that currently smoke detectors (UL 268) and by June of 2022 smoke alarms (UL 217) will be equipped with advanced sensing technology designed to reduce activation during a cooking event while allowing for increased sensitivity and overall performance based on extensive testing of smoke characteristics.

- Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global leader in safety science, identifies that currently smoke detectors (UL 268) and by June of 2022 smoke alarms (UL 217) will be equipped with advanced sensing technology designed to reduce activation during a cooking event while allowing for increased sensitivity and overall performance based on extensive testing of smoke characteristics. Fire sprinklers - A residential fire sprinkler system can quickly extinguish even the smallest fire resulting in minimal damage to a home and protecting its occupants, per the NFPA. With the advancement of design and use, they have become increasingly popular as a life safety device.

Among the newest benefits for homeowners and those undergoing home renovations is that many major home insurance providers now offer fire prevention discounts or reduced premiums, according to The Zebra, an insurance comparison website. These discounts or reduced pricing help offset some or all the upfront costs invested for additional protection.

Although the United States continues to see an overall reduction in home electrical fires and related deaths and injuries, electrical fires continue to be one of the top categories of residential fires in the country, according to NFPA.

"It is crucial that the electrical, construction, fire and life safety industries continue to support strong NEC® requirements and promote smart fire safety skills wherever possible," according to Bryant.

For more information on AFCI devices, visit www.AFCISafety.org and for more about the National Fire Protection Association visit www.NFPA.org.

Media Contact:

Brian Knox

NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force

414-870-6581

bknox@laughlin.com

SOURCE: National Electrical Manufacturers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666309/US-Sees-Significant-Drop-in-Home-Electrical-Fires-Related-DeathsInjuries-After-20-Years-Of-Electrical-Fire-Prevention-Device-Use--Arc-Fault-Circuit-Interrupters--Plus-Other-Life-Safety-Advancements