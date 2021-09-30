Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor Corp.: Die vielleicht beste und zugleich günstigste EV-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRE4 ISIN: VGG312491084 Ticker-Symbol: 3E0 
Frankfurt
30.09.21
09:16 Uhr
56,00 Euro
+2,00
+3,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESTABLISHMENT LABS
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC56,00+3,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.