Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announced that it has issued a debenture in the amount of $500,000 (the "New Debenture") consisting of capital rolled into the New Debenture from an existing debenture ("CD-2019-1") of the same amount of $500,000 which was cancelled by mutual agreement of the parties. The New Debenture replaces CD-2019-1 and will mature on December 30, 2023 (the "Maturity Date") and bear interest at a rate of 12%. The New Debenture is convertible at a price of $0.08 if converted prior to the first anniversary date (if converted after the first year, the conversion price will revert to $0.10 pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policies). The capital and interest are payable on the Maturity Date. The maximum number of common shares issuable pursuant to a conversion of the capital of the New Debenture is 6,250,000. No new funds were injected in the Company pursuant to the issuance of the New Debenture. The cancellation and roll over of the CD-2019-1 into the New Debenture was requested by BDC as a condition for the amendment of its financing agreement with the Company which had been announced in a press release dated June 30, 2021.

Correction:

In the June 30th News Release, the Company announced the issuance of a secured debenture to Investissement Quebec, as mandatary to the Government of Quebec, in the amount of $1,150,000 (the "IQ Debenture"). In accordance with TSXV Policies with respect to the issuance of the IQ Debenture, the Company hereby effects the following precision concerning the conversion price:

The conversion price of the capital ("Conversion Price") shall be equal to the greater of: a) the prevailing market price of the shares on the day of the conversion less the maximum discount allowed by the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"); and, b) $0.05 if the conversion occurs during the first year (or $0.10 if the conversion occurs after the first year). 23,000,000 common shares is the maximum allowed to be issued pursuant to the conversion of capital of the IQ Debenture. The issuance of the IQ Debenture is conditional upon the final approval of the TSX-V.

