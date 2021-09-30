- (PLX AI) - Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens.
- • Kindred to apply for the Dutch license during Q4
- • Kindred will now seek further clarification on the intention of the Dutch government and the KSA
- • "We look forward to receiving our Dutch license during 2022, and thereby positively contribute to the Dutch society as a valued expert in achieving a sustainable gambling market", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO Kindred Group
